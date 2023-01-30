Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,436,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 6,016,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Lake Resources Price Performance

LLKKF stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL, is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz, Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy and Kachi located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

