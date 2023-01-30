Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,436,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 6,016,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.
Lake Resources Price Performance
LLKKF stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.
About Lake Resources
