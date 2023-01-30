Lam Research Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $34.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2024 earnings at $28.98 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $482.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.47. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $615.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.