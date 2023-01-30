Lannett Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 7th (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lannett Trading Up 0.1 %

LCI stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lannett by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

