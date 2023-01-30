Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 218.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,114 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 715,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $58.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

