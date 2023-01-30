Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,122.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 134,071 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 65,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 295,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 280,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

