Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

