Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $91.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.90.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

