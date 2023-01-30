Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 690,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.94. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

