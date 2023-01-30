Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,651 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $80.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.