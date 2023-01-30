Loews (L) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Loews Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of L opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. Loews has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

