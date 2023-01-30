Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 520.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,377,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $227,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $310.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.11.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

