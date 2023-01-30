MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 254.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $92,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,998.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,130 shares of company stock worth $53,103,150 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of MTSI opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

