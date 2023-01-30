Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Up 7.0% in January

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 778,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $56.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.47.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

