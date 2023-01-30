Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 185,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $19.65 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.