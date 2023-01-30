Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after buying an additional 145,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $347.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.96.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

