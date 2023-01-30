MAS Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,165.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.