Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.96 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $374.03 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.47.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard



Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

