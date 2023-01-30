Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

MA opened at $374.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.47.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

