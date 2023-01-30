Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $437.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $427.00 to $437.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $412.48.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MA opened at $374.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.11 and a 200-day moving average of $336.47. The company has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

