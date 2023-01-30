Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $121.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

