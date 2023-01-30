McDonald’s Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $9.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s stock opened at $272.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

