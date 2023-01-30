mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

MDF opened at C$3.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.07. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.83.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

