MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) Critical Review

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

MeaTech 3D has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Very Good Food has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Very Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million ($0.21) -0.25

Analyst Ratings

MeaTech 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Very Good Food.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MeaTech 3D and Very Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Very Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Very Good Food -313.52% -135.83% -55.78%

Summary

MeaTech 3D beats Very Good Food on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Very Good Food

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

