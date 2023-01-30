Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 746.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

