Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. On average, analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB opened at $193.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $286.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,401 shares of company stock worth $1,220,815. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 64.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

