Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

MNMD opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.63. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

