Morgan Stanley Cuts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $13.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VLY. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.78 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

