Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total value of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,039,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $927,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,685,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,491,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total transaction of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,839 shares of company stock worth $23,279,611. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.9 %

Morningstar Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MORN opened at $241.44 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $298.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

