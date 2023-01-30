MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 398.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

