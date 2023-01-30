Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Holdings Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $65.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

