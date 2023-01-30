National Bank Financial Comments on Air Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.25). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.46.

Air Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AC opened at C$22.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.76. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.98. The firm has a market cap of C$8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Also, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$32,452.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,302.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $937,909.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.