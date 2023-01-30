National Bank Financial Comments on Constellation Software Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of $18.76 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $76.41 per share.

CSU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,380.00.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,355.00 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1 year high of C$2,366.00. The firm has a market cap of C$49.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,171.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,055.89.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$16.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.32 by C($1.34). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.34 billion.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $1.363 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

