National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Emera in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.83.

Emera Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE EMA opened at C$53.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.83. The stock has a market cap of C$14.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion.

Emera Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.63%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

