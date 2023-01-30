National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.63.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TSE TWM opened at C$1.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$461.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$712.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.00 million.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

