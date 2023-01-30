National Bank Financial Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AYA. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$8.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$954.82 million and a P/E ratio of -228.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.58.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$9.38 million for the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

