National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

