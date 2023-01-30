National Bank Financial Weighs in on Keyera Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.
Keyera Stock Performance
TSE:KEY opened at C$30.59 on Monday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.18 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.22. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.
Keyera Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.58%.
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
