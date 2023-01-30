National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $57.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.30%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

