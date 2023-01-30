National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,437 shares of company stock worth $288,351. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $54.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

