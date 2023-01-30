Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have commented on NLLSF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nel ASA Stock Up 0.3 %

NLLSF stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

