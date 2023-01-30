Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,963 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,611 shares of company stock worth $14,771,317. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.