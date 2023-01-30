Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,711.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,611 shares of company stock worth $14,771,317 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

