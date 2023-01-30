New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

