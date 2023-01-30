NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NYSE:NEP opened at $72.89 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,463,418 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,439,000 after purchasing an additional 217,683 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

