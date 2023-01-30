Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 2,285 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Tesla by 227.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Tesla by 146.4% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 190,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,551,000 after acquiring an additional 113,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Tesla by 241.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,211 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.