Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $46.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,865.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,306 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,344 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

