NIKE, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NKE stock opened at $127.53 on Monday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

