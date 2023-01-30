NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in NMI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 7.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 293,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.44 million. NMI had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

