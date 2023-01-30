Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nomura by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

