Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nordson Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $239.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $247.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.20.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

